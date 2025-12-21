 Skip navigation
Buccaneers up 17-13 on Sean Tucker TD run

  
Published December 21, 2025 02:56 PM

The Buccaneers scored a touchdown on their first offensive possession of Sunday’s game against the Panthers and they’re back in the lead after doing the same to start the second half.

Running back Sean Tucker scored from a yard out and the Buccaneers now lead 17-13 with 6:41 to play in the third quarter.

The Bucs tried a pair of passes to wide receiver Mike Evans from the 1-yard line and Evans drew a pass interference flag on the second one to give them a fresh set of downs. Tucker’s score capped a 14-play, 66-yard drive that saw Baker Mayfield pick up a key first down with a 23-yard scramble against a Carolina blitz.

The Bucs have ruled edge rusher Anthony Nelson out with a knee injury, so the rest of the defense will have to make the lead stand up if the Bucs are going to end the day in first place in the NFC South.