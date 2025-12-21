Cowboys rule out WR Ryan Flournoy, LB DeMarvion Overshown

The Cowboys will play the second half without two of their key players.

They have ruled out linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (concussion) and wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (knee).

Overshown was injured on the Chargers’ first offensive series on the same play Chargers left tackle Jamaree Salyer went out with a hamstring injury. Salyer also is ruled out.

Flournoy caught a 5-yard touchdown pass and had a second 5-yard touchdown pass negated by a holding penalty on left guard Tyler Smith. He finishes his day with two catches for 18 yards.

The Chargers list cornerback Donte Jackson (groin) as questionable to return.

Los Angeles kicked a field goal on the first drive of the second half, increasing its lead to 24-17.