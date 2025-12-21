 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys rule out WR Ryan Flournoy, LB DeMarvion Overshown

  
Published December 21, 2025 02:46 PM

The Cowboys will play the second half without two of their key players.

They have ruled out linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (concussion) and wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (knee).

Overshown was injured on the Chargers’ first offensive series on the same play Chargers left tackle Jamaree Salyer went out with a hamstring injury. Salyer also is ruled out.

Flournoy caught a 5-yard touchdown pass and had a second 5-yard touchdown pass negated by a holding penalty on left guard Tyler Smith. He finishes his day with two catches for 18 yards.

The Chargers list cornerback Donte Jackson (groin) as questionable to return.

Los Angeles kicked a field goal on the first drive of the second half, increasing its lead to 24-17.