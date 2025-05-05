Chiefs first-round pick Josh Simmons signs rookie contract

Another first-round pick has signed his rookie contract.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons has put pen to paper on his four-year deal.

The No. 32 overall pick of this year’s draft, Simmons is set to make a fully guaranteed $14.675 million. The Chiefs also hold a fifth-year option on Simmons’ contract, which the club will either pick up or decline in the 2028 offseason.

Simmons suffered a torn patellar tendon in October, but the team has said he’s expected to be ready for training camp.