Zay Flowers didn’t have knee surgery, “feeling great” in offseason work

Wide receiver Zay Flowers missed both of the Ravens’ playoff games because of a knee injury, but he’s in good shape as he heads toward the 2025 season.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Sunday that Flowers did not require any surgery to repair the injury and that he’s been working without issue in the early stages of the team’s offseason program.

“It did not go to surgery,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “Actually, he was doing a little dance in the weight room this last week and said he’s feeling great, his knee’s back. He did it with rehab.”

Flowers led the team with 74 catches and 1,059 receiving yards last season. The Ravens have added veteran DeAndre Hopkins and sixth-round pick LaJohntay Wester to Rashod Bateman, Tylan Walker, and Devontez Walker this offseason.