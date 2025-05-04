 Skip navigation
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Zay Flowers didn’t have knee surgery, “feeling great” in offseason work

  
Published May 4, 2025 05:42 PM

Wide receiver Zay Flowers missed both of the Ravens’ playoff games because of a knee injury, but he’s in good shape as he heads toward the 2025 season.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Sunday that Flowers did not require any surgery to repair the injury and that he’s been working without issue in the early stages of the team’s offseason program.

“It did not go to surgery,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “Actually, he was doing a little dance in the weight room this last week and said he’s feeling great, his knee’s back. He did it with rehab.”

Flowers led the team with 74 catches and 1,059 receiving yards last season. The Ravens have added veteran DeAndre Hopkins and sixth-round pick LaJohntay Wester to Rashod Bateman, Tylan Walker, and Devontez Walker this offseason.