nbc_pft_broncosraiders_251208.jpg
Raiders ‘don’t look good’ after loss to Broncos
nbc_pft_jagscolts_251208.jpg
Jaguars, Colts headed opposite directions
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowndown_251208.jpg
Arrow is down on the College Football Playoff

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL replaces Bengals-Dolphins with Patriots-Ravens on Week 16 Sunday Night Football

  
Published December 8, 2025 05:08 PM

Cincinnati’s loss in Buffalo became New England’s and Baltimore’s game.

Assuming they want to play a night game in 13 days.

The NFL has flexed the Week 16 Sunday night game between the Bengals and Dolphins out of prime time. It will be replaced by the Patriots at Ravens game.

The Bengals-Dolphins game has moved to 1:00 p.m. ET.

With the Bengals falling to 4-9, and likely exiting the playoff chase, the Patriots-Ravens game consists of one team that is chasing the AFC East and the No. 1 seed and another team that is trying to win the AFC North. It will be a much more compelling game.