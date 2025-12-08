NFL replaces Bengals-Dolphins with Patriots-Ravens on Week 16 Sunday Night Football

Cincinnati’s loss in Buffalo became New England’s and Baltimore’s game.

Assuming they want to play a night game in 13 days.

The NFL has flexed the Week 16 Sunday night game between the Bengals and Dolphins out of prime time. It will be replaced by the Patriots at Ravens game.

The Bengals-Dolphins game has moved to 1:00 p.m. ET.

With the Bengals falling to 4-9, and likely exiting the playoff chase, the Patriots-Ravens game consists of one team that is chasing the AFC East and the No. 1 seed and another team that is trying to win the AFC North. It will be a much more compelling game.