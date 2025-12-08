Jason Pierre-Paul signs with Buccaneers’ practice squad

Jason Pierre-Paul hasn’t played in an NFL game in two years, but he might not be done just yet.

Pierre-Paul signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad today after a workout with the team, according to NFL Network.

The 36-year-old Pierre-Paul played defensive end for the Giants, Buccaneers, Ravens, Saints and Dolphins from 2010 to 2023. He was a first-team All-Pro once, a Pro Bowler three times, and a two-time Super Bowl winner.

Pierre-Paul has said on social media that he is working out and remains in great shape, but it seems like a long shot that he could come back from two years off and contribute to the Buccaneers down the stretch. Still, they’re taking a look as they seek any opportunity to add to their roster as they try to win the NFC South, and now they’ve added a veteran presence to their defense who could be called up to the active roster in time to contribute before the season is over.