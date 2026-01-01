 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Chris Olave to miss Week 18 after blood clot was detected in lung

  
Published January 1, 2026 10:32 AM

The Saints will reportedly be without wide receiver Chris Olave for their Week 18 game against the Falcons.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that a blood clot was discovered in Olave’s lung. The issue was caught quickly and Olave’s long-term outlook is good, but he will not be in the lineup on Sunday.

Olave was listed as out of practice on Wednesday with an illness.

Olave has already set career highs with 100 catches for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He had 27 catches for 382 yards and four touchdowns during the team’s current four-game winning streak and his connection with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough is one reason for the Saints to feel excited about what’s to come in 2026.