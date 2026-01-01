Report: Chris Olave to miss Week 18 after blood clot was detected in lung

The Saints will reportedly be without wide receiver Chris Olave for their Week 18 game against the Falcons.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that a blood clot was discovered in Olave’s lung. The issue was caught quickly and Olave’s long-term outlook is good, but he will not be in the lineup on Sunday.

Olave was listed as out of practice on Wednesday with an illness.

Olave has already set career highs with 100 catches for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He had 27 catches for 382 yards and four touchdowns during the team’s current four-game winning streak and his connection with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough is one reason for the Saints to feel excited about what’s to come in 2026.

