Tetairoa McMillan, Tyler Shough emerge as top two offensive rookie of the year candidates

  
Published January 1, 2026 11:28 AM

He didn’t get his first start until Week 9. And he has done enough since then to put himself in position to get a trophy next month.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has landed firmly as one of the top two candidates for offensive rookie of the year, based on the current betting odds. Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan remains the favorite at -140. Shough has moved to +140.

In 16 games, McMillan has 66 catches for 929 yards and seven touchdowns. He has a pair for 100-yard games. Most recently, McMillan caught one pass for five yards in a 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Shough has been coming on strong of late. He completed 22 of 27 passes for 333 yards, two touchdowns, an average per attempt of 12.3 yards, and a passer rating of 142.7 in a 34-26 victory over the Titans.

Also, Shough has won four in a row. Two of his five wins (a franchise record for a rookie quarterback) have come against McMillan’s Panthers.

Shough can essentially defeat the Panthers for a third time on Sunday. If the Bucs beat Carolina on Saturday, a Saints win over the Falcons on Sunday would deliver the NFC South title to Tampa Bay. An Atlanta win would put the Panthers in.

The postseason won’t matter to the voting; the ballots are due next week. The closing arguments from McMillan and Shough in a pair of high-stakes games could end up making a big difference.