Jordan Love clears concussion protocol, but Clayton Tune will start at QB for Packers

Jordan Love is out of the concussion protocol, but he won’t be back on the field in Week 18.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Thursday that Clayton Tune will start at quarterback against the Vikings on Sunday. Tune was active as a practice squad elevation last week while Love was in the protocol and he was signed to the 53-man roster this week.

The Packers are locked into the seventh seed and Love will now prepare for a road start in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Malik Willis started for the Packers last Saturday, but aggravated a right shoulder injury. Tune was 1-of-4 for eight yards and an interception late in the 41-27 loss.

The Packers signed Desmond Ridder to the practice squad on Wednesday. He could be elevated to serve as Tune’s backup in the regular season finale, but LaFleur said no decision has been made about their plans for that spot at this point.