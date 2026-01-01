PFT’s Week 18 2025 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

The good news? I took a sliver out of Simms’s head-to-head lead.

The bad news? I was a not-great 9-7 for Week 17.

Simms was 8-8. It puts him up by five games, with 29 games (including postseason) to go. He’s 170-85-1. I’m 165-90-1.

Against the spread, I’m up by seven: 133-119-4 to 126-126-4.

We both have a chance to turn the tables. Down five straight up, we disagree on six games. And with a seven-game lead against the spread, we disagree on eight.

For all picks in the final week of the 2025 regular season, keep scrolling and reading, reading and scrolling.

Panthers at Buccaneers (-2.5)

The Bucs need to snap out of it now, or never.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 23, Panthers 20.

Simms’s pick: Buccaneers 27, Panthers 20.

Seahawks (-1.5) at 49ers

One year later, can Sam Darnold get it done for the No. 1 seed?

Florio’s pick: 49ers 27, Seahawks 24.

Simms’s pick: Seahawks 28, 49ers 24.

Saints at Falcons (-3)

A meaningless game will have plenty of meaning, if Tampa wins on Saturday.

Florio’s pick: Saints 23, Falcons 20.

Simms’s pick: Falcons 24, Saints 17.

Browns at Bengals (-7.5)

Joe Burrow is happy. He has one more chance to stay that way into the offseason.

Florio’s pick: Bengals 34, Browns 17.

Simms’s pick: Browns 16, Bengals 14.

Colts at Texans (-10.5)

Welcome to the NFL, Riley Leonard.

Florio’s pick: Texans 27, Colts 9.

Simms’s pick: Texans 27, Colts 13.

Titans at Jaguars (-12.5)

The Jags are finally good enough to play down to the level of the competition.

Florio’s pick: Jaguars 27, Titans 20.

Simms’s pick: Jaguars 31, Titans 14.

Packers at Vikings (-6.5)

The Vikings hope to ride a five-game winning streak into an offseason that will have plenty of questions.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 20, Packers 17.

Simms’s pick: Packers 20, Vikings 13.

Cowboys (-3.5) at Giants

The Cowboys haven’t taken their foot off the gas.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 30, Giants 17.

Simms’s pick: Cowboys 34, Giants 31.

Jets at Bills (-7)

The Bills will hope to go out of their long-time stadium with a bang.

Florio’s pick: Bills 42, Jets 10.

Simms’s pick: Bills 24, Jets 16.

Lions at Bears (-3)

Ben Johnson remembers Week 2. And if there’s the slightest chance to return the 52-21 favor, he will.

Florio’s pick: Bears 27, Lions 20.

Simms’s pick: Bears 31, Lions 27.

Chargers at Broncos (-12.5)

Welcome to the NFL, Trey Lance.

Florio’s pick: Broncos 24, Chargers 10.

Simms’s pick: Broncos 24, Chargers 9.

Cardinals at Rams (-7.5)

Sean McVay knows the importance of going into the postseason on a high note.

Florio’s pick: Rams 34, Cardinals 13.

Simms’s pick: Rams 35, Cardinals 17.

Chiefs (-5.5) at Raiders

The Raiders would have a chance to win this one, if they weren’t tanking for the top pick.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 17, Raiders 10.

Simms’s pick: Chiefs 13, Raiders 10.

Dolphins at Patriots (-10.5)

Quinn Ewers has a chance to show that, unlike the guy he replaced, he can perform in the cold.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 30, Dolphins 20.

Simms’s pick: Patriots 31, Dolphins 14.

Commanders at Eagles (-7)

The Eagles are resting key starters. They should still have enough to complete the sweep.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 17, Commanders 13.

Simms’s pick: Commanders 20, Eagles 14.

Ravens (-3.5) at Steelers

The Steelers have a strange habit of making us think they’re good before losing, and of making us think they’re bad before winning.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 23, Ravens 20.

Simms’s pick: Ravens 31, Steelers 21.