Caleb Williams on 4,000 yards: It’s cool, but team goals are bigger

When the Bears drafted Caleb Williams first overall in 2024, many people noted that the franchise has never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a season and that chatter has picked up again of late.

Williams enters Week 18 with 3,730 passing yards, so he is within striking distance of the milestone against the Lions. Williams is in a good groove right now with 829 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in the last three weeks, but he echoed head coach Ben Johnson when said on Wednesday that any personal achievements take a back seat to the team’s goals.

“For me, it would be cool just in the sense there’s never been one here,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “I was brought here for those types of things and those types of moments, the things that haven’t been done here, to try and be able to accomplish. But the self-goals and all of that always get swept under when you go for team goals and that’s winning ballgames. That’s first and foremost on my mind. That’s first and foremost for this team because the most important thing is winning ballgames and heading into the playoffs with some momentum and some good energy.”

The Bears will host their first playoff game since January 2019 later this month, so there’s plenty to be excited about in Chicago regardless of how many yards Williams winds up at the end of Sunday’s game.