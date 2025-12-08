 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosraiders_251208.jpg
Raiders ‘don’t look good’ after loss to Broncos
nbc_pft_jagscolts_251208.jpg
Jaguars, Colts headed opposite directions
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowndown_251208.jpg
Arrow is down on the College Football Playoff

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosraiders_251208.jpg
Raiders ‘don’t look good’ after loss to Broncos
nbc_pft_jagscolts_251208.jpg
Jaguars, Colts headed opposite directions
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowndown_251208.jpg
Arrow is down on the College Football Playoff

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Kelce skips post-game media availability after loss to Texans

  
Published December 8, 2025 05:41 PM

With his nine-figure New Heights podcast, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce already has the most lucrative career in sports media. When he retires (most likely after the current season, but who knows?), Kelce likely will be able to name his price for a spot on a pregame show or in a broadcast booth (if he wants either).

The reality that Kelce is currently in the media (and will inevitably have an expanded media presence) isn’t prompting him to help others currently in the media to do their jobs.

Via Jesse Newell of TheAthletic.com, Kelce declined multiple interview requests after Sunday night’s 20-10 loss to the Texans.

All players (except those in the concussion protocol) are required by the NFL to speak to reporters after every game.

It’s not the first time Kelce has declined to talk this year, either after a game or during the week. (All players must be available once during the days preceding each game, at a podium or in the locker room.)

Players have been fined in the past, if/when the failure to comply with media obligations becomes chronic, and if the media covering the team complains about it. Sometimes, the media doesn’t make waves.

Kelce is a first-ball Hall of Famer. He has, in the past, been extremely cooperative with media requests. Apparently poised to retire if the Chiefs had won Super Bowl LIX, he decided to return for another year after the Chiefs fell short. His quotes after games, especially after a loss that could be the final nail in the coffin of the Chiefs’ season, would be interesting and potentially revealing.

The rule applies to all players. While it’s an insult to the reporters covering the game for any player to not speak to them, it’s also a slap at teammates who face the music after all games — good, bad, or ugly.