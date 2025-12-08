 Skip navigation
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Riley Leonard has a knee issue that puts his availability in question

  
December 8, 2025

The Colts have Anthony Richardson on injured reserve and will have Daniel Jones on injured reserve later this week. Jones will undergo season-ending surgery on his torn Achilles this week.

That leaves the Colts with rookie Riley Leonard to start Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

But Shane Steichen said Leonard, a sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame, has a knee issue that he’s working through.

The Colts “hope” Leonard can play.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Steichen said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.

Leonard played the final three quarters against the Jaguars on Sunday after Jones’ injury. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 145 yards and an interception.

The Colts will look to make at least one quarterback transaction this week, depending on Leonard’s availability. Brett Rypien, who is on the practice squad, could see a promotion to the active roster.

Rypien would start if Leonard can’t go.