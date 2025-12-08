Jauan Jennings: I didn’t say anything that bad to the Browns

49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings had a week off from confrontations with opponents due to the team’s bye week, but he was asked about his last issue when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

Browns defensive lineman Shelby Harris said that Jennings “said some things that you should not say to another man” during an injury stoppage in the Week 13 game between the teams. Harris also said he could “see exactly why they punched him in the nuts” in reference to Panthers safety Tre’Von Moehrig doing that to Jennings the previous week.

Harris’ teammate Myles Garrett also took issue with Jennings’ comments and the wideout said on Monday that he thinks “they wanted some attention” because he doesn’t believe he said anything that crossed a line.

“I mean, [Harris] said some things, so why ain’t he saying what he said?” Jennings said, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t know, bro. I do know it ain’t that bad. That’s what I do know. I’m gonna just keep it to myself, what I said, but I know it wasn’t that bad, and he knows that. It’s funny. If he sees me to smack me, maybe y’all find out that day.”

Jennings said that you “shouldn’t say you want to kill someone” when asked where he would draw a line and the reactions from his recent opponents suggest that is probably a different place than some others would place it.