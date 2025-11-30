 Skip navigation
Shelby Harris on Jauan Jennings: I’m surprised nobody’s punched him in the jaw yet

  
Published November 30, 2025 06:51 PM

Only a week after 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings got into a confrontation with Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig, he has another team after him.

Browns defenders called out Jennings for his reaction after defensive tackle Maliek Collins’ injury. Collins left with a knee injury in the third quarter and didn’t return.

He’s a hoe, and I want that known,” Browns defensive lineman Shelby Harris said, via video from Camryn Justice of WEWS. “Like I see why he got punched in the nuts, because he said some things that you should not say to another man, ever. But, like, I don’t respect it because you say that then run behind your O-line. That’s some real soft shit, and I want that known. I see exactly why they punched him in the nuts. I’m surprised nobody[‘s] punched him in the jaw yet.”

Moehrig punched Jennings in the groin in the closing seconds of last week’s game. Moehrig, who was suspended for this week’s game, said Jennings was “talking crazy” during the game. The NFL fined Jennings $12,172.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett agreed with Harris that Jennings crossed a line.

“I can’t speak for how he was raised, but if you have nothing good to say, don’t say something to somebody,” Garrett said, via a transcript from the team. “So he had a lot to say that was demeaning and disparaging towards some of our players, and I was just trying to separate everybody. And I tried to go up and ask for what the problem was, and then he started coming at me and, I mean, some guys just roll like that. I don’t feel like that belongs in the game. But, hey, if that works for him and them, then more power to him. But I’m just trying to keep my guys focused on the game and not worried about stuff outside of it, because we’re focused on what’s on the field.”