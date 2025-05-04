John Harbaugh: Any kicker decisions in next few weeks will be based on football

The Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round last month and their plans at the position came up during John Harbaugh’s press conference at the team’s rookie minicamp on Sunday.

Loop’s arrival came with Justin Tucker under investigation from the league due to sexual assault allegations and Harbaugh said on Sunday that investigation is still going on. Absent any announcement from the league about Tucker’s status, Harbaugh said that any decisions in the “next few weeks will be based on football.”

“As you know, Justin’s been in the building the last couple of weeks kicking and everything,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “Got a chance to talk a little bit. I would just say, from the standpoint of the investigation and all that, we don’t know anything. We haven’t been given any information. As it should be, it’s all done the way it’s done. We don’t know anything along those lines, so we can’t make any decision based on that. Every decision we make has to be made on football.”

It seems unlikely that the Ravens would make any roster move involving Loop so soon after drafting him, so any decisions — football or otherwise — before training camp are likely to be about Tucker’s continued employment by the organization.