Washington will host the 2027 draft

The ultimate reality show is heading to a city that, in recent years, has become one.

Axios.com reports that the 2027 will be hosted by Washington, D.C. The current plan is to conduct the event on the National Mall.

The official announcement will be made on Monday, by President Trump and Commanders owner Josh Harris.

The development comes on the heels of the announcement of an agreement between the team, the NFL, and D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser to build a new facility at the site of RFK Stadium. Which is useful, since the D.C. Council (or, possibly, the people) will have to decide whether to approve the deal.

The 2026 draft is set for Pittsburgh. The draft has been held, over the past decade, in Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Detroit, and Green Bay.