Graham Walker, half-brother of Patrick Mahomes, gets tryout at Chiefs rookie minicamp

The Chiefs are conducting a rookie minicamp this weekend. With 87 players participating — 60 on a tryout basis — it’s hard to stand out.

One player has a built-in advantage.

As noted by ArrowheadPride.com, Rice tight end Graham Walker is taking part. He’s the half-brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The son of Pat Mahomes Sr., Walker transferred to Rice last year, with the initial plan to play receiver. He later switched to tight end.

Walker, listed at 6'3" and 227 pounds, caught 24 passes for 252 yards in 2024. In 2023 at Brown, Walker had 44 catches for 515 yards and six touchdowns.

His best season statistically came as a freshman in 2021, when Walker caught 53 passes for 658 yards and six touchdowns.

