Liam Coen interviews for Jaguars head coach Wednesday

The Jaguars are interviewing another head coaching candidate on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, they are meeting with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen. It’s the first interview that Coen has had in this cycle.

Coen joined the Bucs in 2024 after spending one season in the same job at the University of Kentucky. It was his second stint as the coordinator for the Wildcats and he spent the year in between those stints as the Rams’ offensive coordinator.

Coen is the sixth candidate to interview with the Jaguars since they fired Doug Pederson at the end of the season. They have requested interviews with a number of other coaches as well.