 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Packers met with Jayden Reed’s agent after draft to clarify WR’s status

  
Published May 12, 2025 07:01 PM

The Packers used two draft selections on wide receivers last month. They selected Matthew Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third.

That apparently left Jayden Reed wondering where he stood with the team.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst met with Reed’s agent last week to “clarify” Reed’s status, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Gutekunst informed agent Drew Rosenhaus that the additions to the wide receivers room will not affect Reed’s status as the team’s top receiver, per Schefter.

Reed, 25, is entering his third season after the Packers made him a second-round pick in 2023. He led the team in receptions and receiving yards in each of his first two seasons, totaling 119 catches for 1,650 yards and 14 touchdowns in that time.