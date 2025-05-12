Report: Packers met with Jayden Reed’s agent after draft to clarify WR’s status

The Packers used two draft selections on wide receivers last month. They selected Matthew Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third.

That apparently left Jayden Reed wondering where he stood with the team.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst met with Reed’s agent last week to “clarify” Reed’s status, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Gutekunst informed agent Drew Rosenhaus that the additions to the wide receivers room will not affect Reed’s status as the team’s top receiver, per Schefter.

Reed, 25, is entering his third season after the Packers made him a second-round pick in 2023. He led the team in receptions and receiving yards in each of his first two seasons, totaling 119 catches for 1,650 yards and 14 touchdowns in that time.