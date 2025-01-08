 Skip navigation
Raiders request interviews with Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn

  
Published January 8, 2025 10:36 AM

After firing Antonio Pierce on Tuesday, the Raiders have put in interview requests with two of the most popular coaching candidates in this year’s cycle.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Las Vegas would like to speak with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Johnson has been Detroit’s OC since 2022, helping the Lions finish No. 1 in points and No. 2 in yards this season. He’s reportedly also received interview requests from the Bears, Jaguars, and Patriots.

Glenn has been Detroit’s defensive coordinator since head coach Dan Campbell arrived in 2021, with the unit finishing No. 7 in points allowed in 2024 despite a bevy of injuries. Glenn has reportedly received requests from the Bears, Jaguars, Saints, and Jets.