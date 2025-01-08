Saints complete interview with Anthony Weaver

The Saints have completed the first interview of their head coaching search.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver met with the team on Wednesday and they announced that the interview was completed in the afternoon. It was also Weaver’s first interview of the process and the Bears have also asked for permission to meet with him.

The Saints are set to meet with Giants offensive coordinator and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in the coming days. They’ve also requested interviews with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, but neither of those can take place until after the wild card round.

Weaver completed his first season in Miami in Week 18. He was previously the defensive line coach and assistant head coach with the Ravens.