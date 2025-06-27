Jaguars see Brian Thomas Jr. continuing to develop, becoming a leader in Year 2

As a rookie last season, Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was one of the team’s few bright spots, catching 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. And the Jaguars think he’s only getting better.

Jaguars wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett said Thomas has shown this offseason that he wants to keep growing as a receiver, and as a team leader.

“He’s definitely taken more of a leadership approach and role, and he speaks up. And it’s not just from a verbal standpoint, he also leads by example. And so that’s another way he’s helping the entire room,” Bennett told the Florida Times-Union.

Thomas himself has said leadership is a priority of his this offseason, noting that he wants to help rookie Travis Hunter as Hunter attempts the rare feat of playing both wide receiver and cornerback.

Bennett said it’s good to see a young player like Thomas, who was a Pro Bowler as a rookie last season, wanting to continue to grow.

“He’s definitely not resting. He doesn’t have that . . . that’s not in him. He always seems like, when talking with him, he has that approach as far as he wants to be the best. And so with that, he put the work in and so that’s his approach,” said Bennett. “He puts the work in, the effort is there each and every day and it starts in the classroom. The moment he walks through the door, it’s almost as though he’s already in that mode as far as the classroom, walkthrough, practice field, weight room, whatever, he’s giving it his all.”

In Thomas and Hunter, the Jaguars think they have a couple of special young playmakers who are as hard working as they are talented.