Brian Thomas Jr.: Whatever Travis Hunter needs help with, I’ll be there for him

Though the Jaguars did not have much team success in 2024, receiver Brian Thomas Jr. demonstrated his value as a first-round pick by catching 87 passes for 1,282 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Now he wants to pass along what he learned to Jacksonville’s 2025 first-round pick Travis Hunter, in part because he’d like to take on a larger leadership role within the team.

“Yeah, that’s super important for me,” Thomas told reporters on Thursday, via transcript from the team. “That’s one of my goals: to become a better leader and be there for my teammates when they need me. That’s super important for me.”

To that end, he’s been getting to know Hunter, saying the receiver/cornerback combo is “super cool, super fun.”

“He’s just a fun guy to be around,” Thomas said. “A lot of energy.”

While they’re competing, Thomas is also there for whatever Hunter needs to know.

“Yeah, he’s been asking a lot of questions. But that’s just him trying to be the best he can be,” Thomas said. “Just talking through routes, talking through little things, plays, why we run these certain plays versus these certain looks. So just little things like that.

“He wants to be the best. We both want to be the best. We just come out and compete each and every day, and whatever he needs help with, I’m glad to help him.”

And he’s not going to get tired of Hunter peppering him with questions.

“No, it would never be like that because guys that were here last year, they helped me out throughout the whole season, and they were there for me,” Thomas said. “So, anything he needs help with, I’ll be there for him.”