Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
Texans' offense was 'bland' against the Raiders
Steelers put a 'complete game together' vs Lions

Colts activate DeForest Buckner off IR, waive Brett Rypien

  
Published December 22, 2025 12:29 PM

The Colts will officially have one of their key defenders back for Monday night’s game against the 49ers.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been activated off of injured reserve, Indianapolis announced on Monday.

It’s been expected that Buckner would be back for the finale of Week 16, with both Buckner and head coach Shane Steichen noting that was the plan.

Buckner now will get to face his former team after being sidelined by a neck injury. In nine games this year, Buckner has posted 5.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits.

As a corresponding move, Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Rypien. Philip Rivers is set to start for Indianapolis on Monday night and Riley Leonard is also healthy to be the team’s backup QB.

Additionally, the Colts have elevated receiver Coleman Owen and guard Josh Sills from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday’s matchup with San Francisco.