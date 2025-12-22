 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Reports: Gardner Minshew did not tear ACL, Chiefs signing Shane Buechele

  
Published December 22, 2025 02:28 PM

Quarterback Gardner Minshew got some positive news on the knee injury he suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Titans. But Kansas City is still adding another quarterback.

According to multiple reports, further testing revealed that Minshew did not, in fact, tear his ACL as initially feared on Sunday. Minshew is still set to miss time, but he avoided a worst-case scenario after going down early during the Week 16 matchup in Nashville.

To that end, multiple reports note the Chiefs are signing quarterback Shane Buechele to the 53-man roster off of the Bills’ practice squad.

Buechele, 27, previously spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons — plus the 2023 offseason and training camp — with the Chiefs. He has not appeared in a regular-season game yet in his career.

Hosting the Broncos on Thursday night to cap the Christmas Day slate, the Chiefs are set to release their first injury report of the week later on Monday. Given Minshew’s injury, Chris Oladokun is likely to start for Kansas City this week after playing the majority of Sunday’s game.