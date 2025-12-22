Reports: Gardner Minshew did not tear ACL, Chiefs signing Shane Buechele

Quarterback Gardner Minshew got some positive news on the knee injury he suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Titans. But Kansas City is still adding another quarterback.

According to multiple reports, further testing revealed that Minshew did not, in fact, tear his ACL as initially feared on Sunday. Minshew is still set to miss time, but he avoided a worst-case scenario after going down early during the Week 16 matchup in Nashville.

To that end, multiple reports note the Chiefs are signing quarterback Shane Buechele to the 53-man roster off of the Bills’ practice squad.

Buechele, 27, previously spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons — plus the 2023 offseason and training camp — with the Chiefs. He has not appeared in a regular-season game yet in his career.

Hosting the Broncos on Thursday night to cap the Christmas Day slate, the Chiefs are set to release their first injury report of the week later on Monday. Given Minshew’s injury, Chris Oladokun is likely to start for Kansas City this week after playing the majority of Sunday’s game.