Lamar Jackson day-to-day with significant contusion in back

  
Published December 22, 2025 02:48 PM

Tests revealed Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not suffer further injury to his back, according to head coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh said in his Monday press conference that Jackson is considered day-to-day with a significant back contusion.

“It doesn’t look like it’s more than that,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “He’s in there getting treatment now.”

Jackson took a knee to the back at the end of a designed run play late in the second quarter of Sunday night’s eventual loss to the Patriots.

Jackson doesn’t have as much time as usual between games to recover, as the Ravens will play the Packers on Saturday night. The team’s path to the postseason has significantly narrowed, but Baltimore has not yet been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.

The Ravens also have Tyler Huntley as their backup and Cooper Rush as their third quarterback on their 53-man roster.