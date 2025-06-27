 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

pickenslatestpft.jpg
Cowboys’ Pickens bails on Pittsburgh football camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250626.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: QBs to get fully guaranteed deal?
nbc_pftpm_collusionlatest_250626.jpg
What happens next in the NFL collusion ruling?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

pickenslatestpft.jpg
Cowboys’ Pickens bails on Pittsburgh football camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250626.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: QBs to get fully guaranteed deal?
nbc_pftpm_collusionlatest_250626.jpg
What happens next in the NFL collusion ruling?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Bowles extension seals off one potential Bill Belichick path back to NFL

  
Published June 27, 2025 06:14 AM

No, Todd Bowles won’t be retiring.

Last December, Bill Belichick consigliere Mike Lombardi was spreading the phony rumor that Bowles could be calling it a career. Some viewed that as an effort to speak a desirable vacancy for Belichick into existence.

Even without Bowles retiring, the Bucs were a team to watch — given their history of interesting (to say the least) decisions when it comes to their coaches.

With Bowles getting a multi-year extension, it means that the Bucs won’t be a path back to pro football for Belichick in 2026. Or maybe ever.

There aren’t many other viable spots. Miami could be interesting, if owner Stephen Ross is willing to rankle the fan base by hiring Don Shula’s nemesis as Belichick chases Shula’s all-time wins record.

For now, it feels as if the Bowles extension delays (and potentially destroys) the most viable (or the least non-viable) option Belichick had at the next level.

Several months ago, the folks at North Carolina would have reacted to that with relief. Now? Well, it may not quite be relief.