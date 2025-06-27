Todd Bowles extension seals off one potential Bill Belichick path back to NFL

No, Todd Bowles won’t be retiring.

Last December, Bill Belichick consigliere Mike Lombardi was spreading the phony rumor that Bowles could be calling it a career. Some viewed that as an effort to speak a desirable vacancy for Belichick into existence.

Even without Bowles retiring, the Bucs were a team to watch — given their history of interesting (to say the least) decisions when it comes to their coaches.

With Bowles getting a multi-year extension, it means that the Bucs won’t be a path back to pro football for Belichick in 2026. Or maybe ever.

There aren’t many other viable spots. Miami could be interesting, if owner Stephen Ross is willing to rankle the fan base by hiring Don Shula’s nemesis as Belichick chases Shula’s all-time wins record.

For now, it feels as if the Bowles extension delays (and potentially destroys) the most viable (or the least non-viable) option Belichick had at the next level.

Several months ago, the folks at North Carolina would have reacted to that with relief. Now? Well, it may not quite be relief.