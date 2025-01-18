Titans announce the hiring of Mike Borgonzi as their new G.M.

The Titans made it official, announcing Mike Borgonzi as their new General Manager. He replaces Ran Carthon, who was fired Jan. 7.

Borgonzi arrives in Tennessee after 16 seasons with the Chiefs, most recently as the team’s assistant General Manager.

The hire comes after a search that included interviews with 10 candidates, including six in-person interviews this week at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. A news conference is expected early next week in Nashville.

“Mike’s experience speaks for itself: he has been part of the core team that delivered four AFC championships and three Super Bowls over the past five seasons,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “It’s the type of standard I want to build here in Tennessee. I know we have a lot of work ahead of us, and I’m excited for Mike to get started.”

Borgonzi will work closely with Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker.

“During Mike’s 16 years in the league, he has been a key part of transforming the Chiefs from a two-win team to a three-time Super Bowl champion,” Brinker said in a statement. “During our meetings, he articulated a clear plan to build a championship standard in Nashville through consistency, discipline, and hard work. I’ve admired him for many years and I’m thrilled to add him to the team as our general manager.”