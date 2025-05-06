 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_250505.jpg
Belichick ‘not doing himself any favors’
nbc_pft_ewersv2_250505.jpg
Unpacking reasons for Ewers’ 7th-round selection
nbc_pft_tushpush_250505.jpg
Report: Owners to consider new tush push proposal

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_250505.jpg
Belichick ‘not doing himself any favors’
nbc_pft_ewersv2_250505.jpg
Unpacking reasons for Ewers’ 7th-round selection
nbc_pft_tushpush_250505.jpg
Report: Owners to consider new tush push proposal

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Barry Sanders thinks Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery can lead the Lions to a Super Bowl

  
Published May 6, 2025 04:21 AM

Saquon Barkley’s big season with the Eagles has led to renewed talk that NFL teams can ride a running back to the Super Bowl. Or in the case of the Lions, perhaps ride two running backs to the Super Bowl.

Barry Sanders, who won only one playoff game during his Hall of Fame career with the Lions, told USA Today that he thinks the combination of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery can give the Lions a championship offense, revolving around its running game.

“They’re the best duo in the NFL and there’s no reason that’s going to change any time soon,” Sanders said. “If a Super Bowl is in our future, in our near future, you would think those two guys would be a big part of it.”

Sanders said he’s been a fan of Montgomery’s since before the Lions signed him, and that Gibbs showed when Montgomery missed time with a knee injury last season that he’s also more than capable of being a No. 1 running back.

“David Montgomery, he’s been a great running back in the NFL for many years, and he just added to that coming over from the Bears and putting him with this Lions offensive line,” Sanders said. “And then, you see what Jahmyr Gibbs was able to do last season, really from the time, the last two years that he’s been here, but I felt like last year was more of a breakout season for him.”

It was the Lions’ best regular season in almost 70 years, but it fizzled in the playoffs. If the Lions are ever going to get over the hump in the postseason, Sanders thinks it will be on the back of their running game.