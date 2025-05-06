 Skip navigation
Jalen Milroe working to become a more “efficient passer” ahead of rookie season

  
Published May 6, 2025 06:39 AM

Jalen Milroe was a successful quarterback at Alabama, but his ability to make plays with his feet led to discussion heading into the draft about whether he’d be used in other ways as an NFL player.

Milroe was adamant that he’s only a quarterback and Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said the same thing after Seattle took Milroe in the third round last month. That may settle one question, but it doesn’t guarantee that Milroe is going to get a chance to show that he can handle the starting job.

The rookie has been working with quarterback coach Jordan Palmer to help his bid and Milroe explained some of what he’s been doing during the team’s rookie minicamp.

“The biggest thing is everything works from the ground up at the quarterback position,” Milroe said, via Seattle Sports. “It’s understanding the lower-half mechanics of how I operate. Every quarterback is different, and so . . . it’s understanding how to distribute my body when it comes to the lower-half mechanics. That’s been a focus for us. It’s all about being an efficient passer. And so the more you work, the more you understand your body, you’re going to be more of an efficient passer. So that’s something that we continue to work on.”

With Sam Darnold and Drew Lock on the roster in Seattle, practice reps are going to be limited for Milroe so his extracurricular work will be all the more significant as he tries to work his way onto the field.