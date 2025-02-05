 Skip navigation
Jalen Milroe has always been focused on playing QB: “You never ask a zebra to be a dog”

  
Jalen Milroe is in line to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in the draft this spring and the former Alabama signal-caller joined PFT Live for an interview on Wednesday.

Milroe said he felt like he had “no regrets” from his time in college, which is part of what led him to declare for 2025. He also noted that while some have talked about him as more of an athlete than a QB, he’s never thought about switching positions.

“No, it’s always quarterback,” Milroe said. “Of course, the question’s asked — switching positions, something like that, what I can do.

“But you never ask a zebra to be a dog.”

Milroe added that while he doesn’t necessarily have an idol at QB, he does draw inspiration from several different passers.

“One thing that I’ve done this past offseason is watch NFL tape,” Milroe said. “so, watching [Joe] Burrow, watching [Brock] Purdy, watching Geno Smith. And one thing that’s unique about all of them is they play on time, they have pocket integrity, their footwork in the pocket is so efficient, the body movement that they put themselves in to make every throw on the field — that’s what’s going to be important. There’s going to be certain scenarios where perfect ball placement beats perfect coverage every time. So, just knowing where your hots are, as well.

“Just watching that tape, just watching those guys be able to ball each and every Sunday — it’s inspiring because that’s where I want to be in the future.”

Milroe completed 66 percent of his throws for 2,834 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2023 before completing 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,844 yards with 16 TDs and 11 picks in 2024.