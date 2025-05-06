Sheduer Sanders will wear No. 12 for Browns

Plenty of people bought Shedeur Sanders jerseys after the Browns picked the quarterback in the fifth round last month and they now know what number will be on those jerseys.

The Browns announced that Sanders has been issued No. 12 for his rookie season. Safety Rodney McLeod wore that number last season and it has also been worn by wide receiver Josh Gordon and quarterback Vinny Testaverde in the past.

Sanders wore No. 2 at Colorado, but that number has been given to wide receiver DeAndre Carter, who signed with the team this offseason.

The Browns also announced the numbers of two other quarterbacks who joined the team this offseason. Third-round pick Dillon Gabriel will wear No. 5 and Kenny Pickett will wear No. 8. Joe Flacco will be back in the No. 15 he wore in his first stint with the Browns.