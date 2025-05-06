 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trivia_250506.jpg
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
nbc_pft_johnlynchnil_250506.jpg
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
saban_trump.jpg
Report: Trump considering NIL executive order

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trivia_250506.jpg
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
nbc_pft_johnlynchnil_250506.jpg
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
saban_trump.jpg
Report: Trump considering NIL executive order

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sheduer Sanders will wear No. 12 for Browns

  
Published May 6, 2025 11:55 AM

Plenty of people bought Shedeur Sanders jerseys after the Browns picked the quarterback in the fifth round last month and they now know what number will be on those jerseys.

The Browns announced that Sanders has been issued No. 12 for his rookie season. Safety Rodney McLeod wore that number last season and it has also been worn by wide receiver Josh Gordon and quarterback Vinny Testaverde in the past.

Sanders wore No. 2 at Colorado, but that number has been given to wide receiver DeAndre Carter, who signed with the team this offseason.

The Browns also announced the numbers of two other quarterbacks who joined the team this offseason. Third-round pick Dillon Gabriel will wear No. 5 and Kenny Pickett will wear No. 8. Joe Flacco will be back in the No. 15 he wore in his first stint with the Browns.