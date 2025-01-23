 Skip navigation
Report: Saints plan second interviews with Joe Brady, Kellen Moore next week

  
Published January 22, 2025 09:22 PM

The Saints are planning for in-person interviews with Joe Brady and Kellen Moore next week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Snow in New Orleans slowed down the search process this season, postponing in-person interviews with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Aaron Glenn and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Glenn was hired by the Jets today.

Former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy also is expected to interview at team headquarters this week.

Brady, the Bills’ offensive coordinator, and Moore, the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, are coaching in the championship games. They still would be available to interview during the off week next week even if their teams make the Super Bowl since both had virtual interviews with the Saints.

Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi has completed his in-person interview.