Report: Patriots interviewing Byron Leftwich for head coach

  
Published January 7, 2025 01:09 PM

The Patriots are speaking with someone who has a strong connection to their most famous quarterback about their head coaching vacancy.

Per Mike Jones of TheAthletic.com, former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is interviewing for the job on Tuesday.

Leftwich, 44, was the Bucs OC under head coaches Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles from 2019-2022 — helping the club win Super Bowl LV to cap the 2020 season.

While the team ranked No. 3, No. 3, and No. 2 in scoring from 2019-2021 — with Jameis Winston as quarterback in 2019 before Tom Brady arrived in 2020 — the team slipped to No. 15 in yards and No. 25 in points in 2022. Bowles elected to fire Leftwich after that season.

Leftwich was reportedly close to earning the Jaguars job in early 2022 but the club hired Doug Pederson instead.

While Leftwich has not been coaching for the last two seasons, he recently told Jones that he has hired new representation and noted he would aggressively pursue NFL jobs.

There’s something missing. … I really do feel as though something’s not there, and I’ve got to get back to it,” Leftwich said, via TheAthletic.com. “I’m really into helping other players. I want to help them to play the best. I love to teach.”

“Just give me the opportunity. Bring me in and see. Communicate with me, see if I’m the right type of leader you want,” Leftwich added. “Do your homework. See if I can lead men. … See if I know my X’s and O’s. See if I know people. See if I know what needs to be done to succeed at the job.”

The No. 7 overall pick of the 2003 draft, Leftwich appeared in 60 games with 50 starts through the 2012 season, playing for Jacksonville, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and Tampa Bay.