Titans complete G.M. interviews with Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan, Bucs assistant G.M. John Spytek

The Titans announced they completed in-person interviews with Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan and Buccaneers assistant G.M. John Spytek for the team’s General Manager position.

The Titans previously conducted virtual interviews with Sullivan and Spytek over the weekend.

Sullivan was promoted to vice president of player personnel with the Packers in 2022, after spending four seasons (2018-21) as the team’s co-director of player personnel. He also spent two seasons (2016-17) as director of college scouting with the team.

Sullivan first joined the Packers in 2004 as the team’s National Football Scouting representative after interning for the Packers during the 2003 training camp. He served as a college scout covering the Central Plains (2008-11) and Southeast (2012-15) regions.

He’s the son of Jerry Sullivan, a longtime NFL and college coach who retired in 2021 after more than 40 years of coaching.

Spytek is in his second season as assistant General Manager with the Buccaneers, and his ninth season with the team. He has 22 years of experience in the NFL.

Spytek previously spent three seasons with th Broncos, where he worked as southwest area scout in 2013 before being elevated to national scout, a position he held for two years (2014-15). He also was with the Browns for three seasons (2010-12) as the director of college scouting.

Spytek began his player personnel career working as an intern with the Eagles in 2005, earning a full-time college scouting assistant position in 2006 and spending three years as a college/pro scout from 2007-09. His first job in the NFL was as an operations intern with the Lions in 2004.

The Titans also had in-person interviews with Ed Dodds and Terrance Gray on Tuesday and with Mike Borgonzi and Ian Cunningham on Wednesday.