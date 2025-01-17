Jets to interview Josh McCown, Jeff Hafley on Friday

A former Jets quarterback will interview for the team’s head coaching job on Friday.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown will interview with the team. McCown won’t be the only member of the Vikings staff to meet with the Jets on Friday as defensive coordinator Brian Flores is also set for an interview.

McCown started 13 games for the Jets during the 2017 season and remained with the club through the 2018 campaign. He was in the mix for the Texans’ head coaching job before he had any NFL coaching experience and began getting it as the Panthers quarterbacks coach in 2023. He was fired along with head coach Frank Reich during the season and joined the Vikings for the 2024 season.

Jones reports that Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is also set for a Friday interview with the Jets. The three interviews will make it 15 overall for the Jets so far in this hiring cycle.