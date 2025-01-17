Brian Flores to interview with Jets and Jaguars Friday, Bears Saturday

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores will get the ball rolling on his bid for a second head coaching job over the next couple of days.

Flores was not able to interview for any jobs before the Vikings’ first postseason game, but there’s no more restrictions in place with the Vikings out of the running as a result of their loss to the Rams. There was word earlier this week that Flores would speak to the Jaguars on Friday and two other interviews are lined up as well.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Flores will also meet with the Jets on Friday and then move on to interview with the Bears on Saturday. All of the interviews will be held remotely and teams can schedule a second, in-person interview starting next week.

Flores was 24-25 over three seasons as the head coach in Miami and his management style during that run has been criticized by Tua Tagovailoa, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and others. Questions about what he might do differently and what he’s learned while working for the Steelers and Vikings the last three years will likely be part of all three interviews.