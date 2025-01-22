Jets to hire Aaron Glenn as their head coach

Aaron Glenn began his NFL playing career with the Jets and he will begin his head coaching career with the same team.

According to multiple reports on Wednesday, Glenn has agreed to a deal to return to the team and succeed Robert Saleh at the helm of their coaching staff. Glenn was the only candidate invited back for a second interview by the Jets and they were able to secure his commitment after discussions that got underway on Tuesday.

Glenn was the Lions’ defensive coordinator for the last four seasons and he also coached for the Saints and Browns after a 15-year playing career. Glenn, who was a 1994 first-round pick, played cornerback for the Jets for the first nine of those seasons and he made a pair of Pro Bowls while in the team’s secondary.

The Jets will now move on to finding a new General Manager. Commanders assistant G.M. Lance Newmark, who worked with Glenn in Detroit before changing jobs in 2024, has had a pair of interviews with the team, but no deal has been reached on that front.