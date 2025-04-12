Odds move sharply toward Shedeur Sanders to the Saints

The odds keep swinging toward the Saints taking quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Four days ago, the Saints had odds of +300 to pick Sanders. On Friday night, following the news that Saints quarterback Derek Carr has a shoulder injury that could require surgery, the Saints have moved into negative territory.

DraftKings has the Saints as -130 favorites to pick Sanders. The Steelers are next, at +350.

The Saints hold the ninth overall pick. The real question is whether they’ll be leapfrogged by someone drafting behind them — and whether they’ll move higher to keep that from happening.

It will continue to be one of the biggest stories over the next 13 days. Which team will get Sanders? And at which spot in round one will it happen?