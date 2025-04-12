 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tennessee Vols move on from starting QB Nico Iamaleava over holdout for more NIL money

  
Published April 12, 2025 10:00 AM

As college football completes its transformation into professional football, a contract dispute has led a star quarterback and the team he led to the playoffs to go their separate ways.

Tennessee is moving on from starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.

That comes a day after Iamaleava skipped practice in a holdout designed to get more money from Tennessee’s name, image and likeness collective.

NIL money in college football has become massive, with starting quarterbacks making millions of dollars a year. Iamaleava was reportedly slated to make $2.4 million from Tennessee’s NIL collective this season, but he wanted something more like the $4 million that quarterback Carson Beck got when he transferred from Georgia to Miami in January.

Now Iamaleava will have the opportunity to shop himself in the transfer portal to whatever team will pay him the most. The team that lands him will be getting a quarterback who led Tennessee to the College Football Playoff last season. And Tennessee will hope that it can afford a new quarterback will lead them back to the playoff.