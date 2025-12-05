Tests show Brian Branch tore his Achilles

The fears about Lions safety Brian Branch’s injury have been realized.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that tests show that Branch tore his Achilles when he was injured in Thursday night’s win over the Cowboys. It is a season-ending injury for the third-year player.

Branch had 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 12 games this season.

It’s the second season-ending injury in the last two games for a Lions defensive back. Cornerback Terrion Arnold will miss the rest of the year with a shoulder injury and the team has also been without safety Kerby Joseph since Week 6.

Thomas Harper started with Branch against Dallas, but left the game in the first quarter. Daniel Thomas and Avonte Maddox are other safety options in Detroit.