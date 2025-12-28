Giants, Raiders put nine-game losing streaks on the line today

The late-afternoon window on Sunday has two games. One features the two worst teams in the NFL.

The 2-13 Raiders will the 2-13 Giants at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Both teams have lost nine in a row. Both teams had 10-game losing streaks in 2024. The team that picks up its tenth straight loss on Sunday will have the inside track to the first overall pick in the 2026 draft.

The loser also will tie a franchise record for most losses in a single season. The Raiders did it in 2006, going 2-14. The Giants did it last year with a 3-14 record.

By shutting down their two best players (Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers), the Raiders seem to be welcoming the upside of an ongoing downside. The far bigger downside goes to viewers in the nation’s biggest TV market, who will get Giants-Raiders on Fox instead of Eagles-Bills.