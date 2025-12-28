 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Other PFT Content

Giants, Raiders put nine-game losing streaks on the line today

  
Published December 28, 2025 03:32 PM

The late-afternoon window on Sunday has two games. One features the two worst teams in the NFL.

The 2-13 Raiders will the 2-13 Giants at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Both teams have lost nine in a row. Both teams had 10-game losing streaks in 2024. The team that picks up its tenth straight loss on Sunday will have the inside track to the first overall pick in the 2026 draft.

The loser also will tie a franchise record for most losses in a single season. The Raiders did it in 2006, going 2-14. The Giants did it last year with a 3-14 record.

By shutting down their two best players (Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers), the Raiders seem to be welcoming the upside of an ongoing downside. The far bigger downside goes to viewers in the nation’s biggest TV market, who will get Giants-Raiders on Fox instead of Eagles-Bills.