Caleb Williams: How Matt Matt Eberflus handled our Hail Mary loss annoyed Bears players

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has expressed excitement about playing for new head coach Ben Johnson. And he’s also expressing frustration about playing for his former head coach, Matt Eberflus.

Williams said in a new interview that the Bears’ Hail Mary loss to the Commanders last season was a game in which he and his teammates thought they needed more from their head coach.

“How [Eberflus] handled it at that time, for that game, was, I think, one of the things that throughout the locker room people talked about and were annoyed by,” Williams told Esquire, via the Chicago Sun-Times.

Williams said he grew increasingly frustrated down the stretch of the Bears’ 5-12 season, and increasingly motivated not to have a season like that again.

“I think those losses were pretty important for me and my growth,” Williams said. “To go on a losing streak, to be in this position and be at the helm of it, was definitely important for me. Just being able to see how I need to be when times are bad. . . . I’m going to work my tail off to never be in that situation again.”