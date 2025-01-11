Jets announce interview with Broncos assistant G.M. Darren Mougey

The Jets have completed another interview with a General Manager candidate.

Broncos assistant G.M. Darren Mougey is the latest person to interview for the position. The Jets fired Joe Douglas during the regular season and Phil Savage closed out the year as the interim G.M.

Mougey is in his second season in his current role. He has spent the last 12 seasons with the Broncos overall and worked as a scout before becoming the director of player personnel in 2021.

The Jets have also interviewed Thomas Dimitroff, Jon Robinson, Jim Nagy, Louis Riddick, Alec Halaby, Mike Borgonzi, Ray Farmer, and Mike Greenberg for the vacancy. Several more names are expected to be added to the list this weekend.