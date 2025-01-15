Raiders request interview with Steelers executive Sheldon White

The Raiders have requested permission to interview Steelers director of pro personnel Sheldon White for their vacant General Manager position, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

White joined the Steelers in 2022.

He began his scouting career in 1997 with the Lions before being promoted to director of pro personnel in 2000. He became the team’s vice president of pro personnel in 2009.

White served as interim G.M. after Martin Mayhew was fired in 2015.

He also worked for Michigan State (2017-20) and the Commanders (2021) before joining the Steelers.

White, who graduated from the NFL’s career development program at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business in 2004, was the receivers coach at Miami University from 1994-97.

He played in the league for six seasons after the Giants selected him in the third round in 1988. The former cornerback played for the Giants, Lions and Bengals.

The Raiders also have requested interviews with Buccaneers assistant G.M. John Spytek and Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan.