nbc_csu_commandersvbucsv2_250108.jpg
Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
nbc_csu_draftkings_250108.jpg
Who will lead Wild Card Weekend in passing yards?
steelers_ravens.jpg
Steelers must take ‘tactical risks’ against Ravens

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Other PFT Content

Patriots interviewed Pep Hamilton for head coach on Tuesday

  
Published January 7, 2025 01:23 PM

The Patriots have not wasted time in starting their head coaching interviews.

According to a report from NFL Media, New England spoke with former Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton for the job on Tuesday.

Hamilton, 50, has not been with an NFL team since 2022 when he served as Houston’s OC. He was the Texans’ passing game coordinator and QBs coach in 2021 and the Chargers’ QBs coach in 2020.

He was also the XFL’s DC Defenders head coach in 2020.

Noted for his work with young quarterbacks, Hamilton could potentially help develop Drake Maye and Joe Milton.

The Patriots are also slated to meet with former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Tuesday. Completion of the interviews with Hamilton and Leftwich would give New England compliance with the Rooney Rule.

Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and current Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson are expected to be strong candidates for the New England job.