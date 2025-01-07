Patriots interviewed Pep Hamilton for head coach on Tuesday

The Patriots have not wasted time in starting their head coaching interviews.

According to a report from NFL Media, New England spoke with former Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton for the job on Tuesday.

Hamilton, 50, has not been with an NFL team since 2022 when he served as Houston’s OC. He was the Texans’ passing game coordinator and QBs coach in 2021 and the Chargers’ QBs coach in 2020.

He was also the XFL’s DC Defenders head coach in 2020.

Noted for his work with young quarterbacks, Hamilton could potentially help develop Drake Maye and Joe Milton.

The Patriots are also slated to meet with former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Tuesday. Completion of the interviews with Hamilton and Leftwich would give New England compliance with the Rooney Rule.

Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and current Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson are expected to be strong candidates for the New England job.