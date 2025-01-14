Titans start second round of G.M. interviews on Tuesday

The Titans are moving ahead with a second round of interviews with candidates for their General Manager position.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds and Bills director of player personnel Terrence Gray are meeting with the team on Tuesday. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi is set to interview with them on Wednesday.

The interviews will take place in Nashville and Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk will be involved. She was not part of the first round of remote interviews.

Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham, and Buccaneers assistant G.M. John Spytek are also set to interview with the team again this week.