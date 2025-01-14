 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’
nbc_pft_coltsgermany_250115.jpg
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
nbc_pft_draftcoachingvacancies_250115.jpg
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’
nbc_pft_coltsgermany_250115.jpg
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
nbc_pft_draftcoachingvacancies_250115.jpg
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans start second round of G.M. interviews on Tuesday

  
Published January 14, 2025 12:20 PM

The Titans are moving ahead with a second round of interviews with candidates for their General Manager position.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds and Bills director of player personnel Terrence Gray are meeting with the team on Tuesday. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi is set to interview with them on Wednesday.

The interviews will take place in Nashville and Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk will be involved. She was not part of the first round of remote interviews.

Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham, and Buccaneers assistant G.M. John Spytek are also set to interview with the team again this week.