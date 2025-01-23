 Skip navigation
Mike McCarthy set to have Saints interview next week; Anthony Weaver, Mike Kafka up first

  
Published January 23, 2025 06:05 AM

A rare snowstorm in New Orleans forced the Saints to press pause on their head coaching search this week, but things are set to get up and running again.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has rescheduled a number of interviews. Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is now set for a Friday meeting with the team and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is scheduled for Saturday.

Former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was also originally slated for this week, but he is now expected to have his next interview with the team next week. All of the interviews will take place in person.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are also on the list of expected interviews for next week.