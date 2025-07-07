 Skip navigation

PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks

Eagles will get their Super Bowl rings on July 18

  
Published July 7, 2025 07:25 PM

The Eagles were supposed to receive their Super Bowl LIX rings on June 6. “Production issues” delayed the ceremony.

There’s a new date. Per the team, the championship rings will be distributed on Friday, July 18.

That’s four days before the Eagles report for training camp. And it gives them a weekend to celebrate their Super Bowl win one last time before officially embarking on their effort to try to win the next one.

They have a great chance. The Eagles are the most talented team in football, and their signature play survived an offseason assault. Barring a rash of injuries to key players, the Eagles should be right in the thick of things when the postseason rolls around.