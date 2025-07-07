Eagles will get their Super Bowl rings on July 18

The Eagles were supposed to receive their Super Bowl LIX rings on June 6. “Production issues” delayed the ceremony.

There’s a new date. Per the team, the championship rings will be distributed on Friday, July 18.

That’s four days before the Eagles report for training camp. And it gives them a weekend to celebrate their Super Bowl win one last time before officially embarking on their effort to try to win the next one.

They have a great chance. The Eagles are the most talented team in football, and their signature play survived an offseason assault. Barring a rash of injuries to key players, the Eagles should be right in the thick of things when the postseason rolls around.